JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Markel by 23.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Markel by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Markel by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE MKL opened at $1,344.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,196.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,244.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

