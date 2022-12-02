JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $55.43 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

