Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kemper were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kemper by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kemper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.50%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.