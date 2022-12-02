Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 744,618 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $164,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

