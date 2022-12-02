Keystone Financial Group Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,028.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,970.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 95,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 91,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,999.1% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 453,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,731 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $974.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.