Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,056.00

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,056 ($36.56) and last traded at GBX 3,020 ($36.13), with a volume of 9364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,976 ($35.60).

KWS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,483.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,399.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,835.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.95), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($907,492.76).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

