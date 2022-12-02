Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

KGFHY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

