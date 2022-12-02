Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

