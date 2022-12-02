Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Kornit Digital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $25.34 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $166.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

