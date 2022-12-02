Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $76.68

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.68, but opened at $81.13. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,793 shares of company stock valued at $143,521 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

