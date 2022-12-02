Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.16 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

