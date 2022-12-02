Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $13.90. Leslie’s shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 35,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

