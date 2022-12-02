LGL Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $327.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

