Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,647,845 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $164.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

