Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $148.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

