Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 6,183.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,926 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 498,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 317,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $61.89 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

