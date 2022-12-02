Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.