Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 684,870 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.

Shares of LCID opened at 9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.57 and a 1 year high of 51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

