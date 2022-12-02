MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $9,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,281,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,271 shares of company stock valued at $37,174,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MTSI opened at $68.35 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.