Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

Shares of MGLUY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Magazine Luiza has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Get Magazine Luiza alerts:

About Magazine Luiza

(Get Rating)

See Also

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.