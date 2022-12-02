Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Magazine Luiza Price Performance
Shares of MGLUY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Magazine Luiza has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.
About Magazine Luiza
