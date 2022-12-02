Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 185.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 144.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

