Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.19. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 35,257 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $725.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

