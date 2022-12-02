Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Oscar Fanjul Sells 3,000 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

