MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

