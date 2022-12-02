Matthew J. Gould Purchases 10,627 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $213,921.51. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,163,367 shares in the company, valued at $63,678,577.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also

