Matthew J. Gould Purchases 10,627 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $213,921.51. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,163,367 shares in the company, valued at $63,678,577.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.