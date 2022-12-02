Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

