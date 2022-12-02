Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

