Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.49. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3,461 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,053.63%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

