Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.97, but opened at 1.92. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.92, with a volume of 45,756 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.45 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Materials by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Meta Materials by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Stories

