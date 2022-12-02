Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.83 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.83 ($9.10) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.15) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Metro Stock Up 9.4 %

Metro stock opened at €8.70 ($8.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million and a PE ratio of -27.97. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($11.96).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.



