MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,949 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.60 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.