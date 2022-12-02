Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $254.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

