Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.