Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

