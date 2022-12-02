MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down to $22.37

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $21.16. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MLKN. Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.