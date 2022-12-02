Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Update

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

Shares of UTRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.