MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.41. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 2,540 shares changing hands.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

