Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Major Shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 64,745 Shares

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

