MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

