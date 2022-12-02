Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $270,668.90 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Dave Yarnold sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $270,668.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,177.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MODN opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.64. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

