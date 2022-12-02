Morgan Stanley Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

