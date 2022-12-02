Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

