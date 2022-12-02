Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

