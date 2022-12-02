Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 221,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Inogen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

