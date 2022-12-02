Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 849 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,064,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,962,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

