Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 934,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

