Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cutera by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cutera by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cutera by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Cutera Trading Up 5.0 %

About Cutera

Cutera stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.