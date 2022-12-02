Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NFBK stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

