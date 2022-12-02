Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 3.2 %

ETD opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

