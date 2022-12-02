Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418,510 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resources Connection Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

